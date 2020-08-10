When will What We Do In The Shadows return for season 3?

BBC Two’s offbeat comedy series What We Do in the Shadows is officially returning for a third season, continuing the story of three immortal vampires living in modern day New York City.

Advertisement

Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker), Matt Berry (Toast of London) and Natasia Demetrious (The Big Flower Fight) star as Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja, living together in a hilariously awkward flat share.

Expect plenty more zany humour in the episodes to come, as the writers continue to flip gothic horror concepts on their head, with showrunner Paul Simms recently hinting that another fearsome creature will make its debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about series three of What We Do In The Shadows:

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a season 3 of What We Do In The Shadows?

Yes! US network FX confirmed the series’ renewal on Friday 22nd May, shortly before season two landed in the UK.

Various cast members reacted to the news, with Mark Proksch, who plays the hilariously dull energy vampire Colin Robinson, promising “more silliness on the way”.

Legendary guest star Mark Hamill even tweeted about the “great” news, adding: “Everyone’s favourite undead roommates will live on for a 3rd season!”

There seems to be a decent chance that Jim the Vampire – Laszlo’s nemesis and new coach of Pennsylvania’s women’s volleyball team – will return for season three!

They have risen…and been renewed for Season 3 of #ShadowsFX. pic.twitter.com/ec5I8VeuEH — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) May 22, 2020

What We Do In The Shadows season 3 release date

FX has not yet announced a release date for season three and production on the series may be held up by the ongoing pandemic, but What We Do In The Shadows could still make a return in 2021.

The second series was filmed between October and December last year, and released in the US in April 2020, so if the production manages to stay on track, season three could arrive as early as next summer.

Of course, that’s subject to change right now. We’ll update this page with more details as they come in.

What will happen in What We Do In The Shadows season 3?

**Spoilers ahead for season two**

BBC

Season two of What We Do In The Shadows left viewers on a huge cliffhanger as Nando’s loyal familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) used his inherited vampire-hunting skills to kill the Vampiric Council and all the immortal guests at the Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires, saving his masters.

Season three is bound to explore the aftermath of this shocking incident – what will Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja do with Guillermo now that they know of his vampire-killing abilities? And what will the vampire community think of the blood-sucking trio, who in their eyes have committed the most heinous crime a vampire can commit?

It’s possible they’ll come knocking sooner rather than later, as showrunner Paul Simms revealed at the What We Do in the Shadows Comic-Con@Home panel that the household will get a hellhound to defend it.

Throughout the last series, we also saw Guillermo grow increasingly tired with serving Nandor after it became apparent that the former Ottoman Empire leader had no intentions of turning him into a vampire.

Will he return to the ungrateful group’s abode and continue serving their every whim?

At the What We Do in the Shadows panel at this year’s Comic-Con@Home, Simms added that Nandor “might be looking for love” in the next season, so it seems he’ll be far too preoccupied to turn Guillermo – as always!

Simms also dropped a hint that Colin could finally get some answers about how he became an energy vampire, while also suggesting that gargoyles could be the next spooky creatures added to the show’s fantasy world.

There’s also the small matter of the community of vampire hunters that Guillermo stumbled across half way through last season; they appeared to be completely hopeless without the help of Guillermo, but could return in season three in stronger form.

What We Do in the Shadows Comic-Con panel

You can check out the full Comic-Con@Home panel for What We Do in the Shadows below.

What We Do In The Shadows cast

We’re almost certain to see Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) return for season three, especially given the dramatic events that took place during last series’ finale.

FX has not yet teased a potential line-up of guest stars for season three, but hopefully Jake McDorman will return as Jeff Suckler – the reincarnation of Nadja’s former love Gregor, beheaded by Laszlo in series one who returned for one episode in season two as a ghost. Perhaps he’ll reappear in a different form next series.

FX

Simon the Devious – played by Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll – may return for another series, if he makes it out of that sewer, as well as Mark Hamill, who played Jim the Vampire, in season two.

Advertisement

What We Do In The Shadows is available to stream on BBC iPlayer – if you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.