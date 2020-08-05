Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Boris Johnson and more famous faces revealed in new look at Spitting Image revival

Boris Johnson and more famous faces revealed in new look at Spitting Image revival

It was only a matter of time until Boris Johnson's cabinet received the Spitting Image treatment.

Boris Johnson Spitting Image

BritBox has revealed puppets of Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings ahead of satirical series Spitting Image‘s return later this year.

Advertisement

The puppet-based comedy, which last aired in 1996, is getting a reboot by BBC and ITV for their streaming service BritBox.

Cartoon-esque puppets of the prime minister, his senior adviser Cummings and Prince Andrew have been made for the upcoming series, which is also set to mock international politicians such as US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

While Johnson’s puppet features untidy blonde hair, exaggerated features and puffy eye bags, Cummings’ sports a large forehead, large hands and a very pale complexion.

Puppets of Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew Spitting Image
Puppets of Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew
BritBox

Earlier in the year, BritBox announced Spitting Image as its first original commission and released images of several puppets to be featuring in the upcoming series, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kanye West.

A whole range of 2020 icons are set to appear in marionette form in the reboot, including singer Beyoncé, drag queen RuPaul, entrepreneur Elon Musk, comedian and presenter James Corden, songstress Adele and US Democrat Bernie Sanders.

Spitting Image was first broadcast on ITV in 1984, with the likes of Hugh Dennis, Steve Coogan, Harry Enfield, Ade Edmondson, Jan Ravens, Peter Serafinowicz and Debra Stephenson voicing pop culture icons in a variety of parody sketches.

Written by Ian Hislop, Richard Curtis, Jo Brand and others, the series lampooned a number of public figures, including prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Conservative MP Edwina Curry, Thatcher’s successor John Major and Labour politician Neil Kinnock to name a few.

Other celebrities who were subject to Spitting Image’s satirical spotlight included the Royal Family, singer and presenter Cilla Black, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and footballer Eric Cantona.

The series, which ran for 18 series on ITV, was watched by 15 million viewers at its peak.

Advertisement

Spitting Image will stream on BritBox this autumn. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Spitting Image

Spitting Image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Presto Espresso Blend - Timeout - Coffee Beans 1KG

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get two bags of premium beans for £20 + P&P

With this exclusive deal from Presto Coffee, you can enjoy a saving of £12!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Irvine Welsh

BritBox announces four new originals including Irvine Welsh’s Crime and Magpie Murders adaptation

Thunderbirds - Scott Tracy

Gerry Anderson TV classics and other cult TV hits coming to BritBox UK

The Vicar of Dibley

The best TV shows on BritBox to watch now

David Tennant stars as Richard II

BritBox to stream theatre, opera and ballet as live venues remain shut