When is Ted Lasso released? How to watch Apple TV+’s comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses) is reprising his popular NBC Sports sketch character for a spin-off Apple TV+ series, about an American football coach who crosses the pond to teach “soccer” (aka European football) in England – despite being clueless about the rules of the game.

As the official synopsis puts it, “Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Ted Lasso, including air date and casting.

When is Ted Lasso on Apple TV+?

Ted Lasso will premiere globally with the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, 14th August 2020.

Following the premiere, new episodes will debut weekly on Fridays on the streaming service.

What is Ted Lasso about?

Jason Sudeikis’s comedy sketch character Ted Lasso is a hapless American football coach who has somehow blagged his way into a new job: teaching English football across the Atlantic.

The actor co-wrote the show’s pilot with Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence (who also stars).

Brendan Hunt (Horrible Bosses 2) is also billed as a co-creator and stars alongside a host of transatlantic cast members, including Stephen Manas, Hannah Waddingham (How to Lose Friends & Alienate People), Bronson Webb (Game of Thrones), and Phil Dunster (Murder on the Orient Express).

Is there a tailer for Ted Lasso?

The trailer sees Ted arrive in London to find that fans – and players – are less than pleased to see him, given his lack of knowledge about the sport he’s setting out to coach.

