Exclusive: Maisie Williams is out for revenge in first-look clip from Sky One’s Two Weeks to Live

Maisie Williams is back, taking on her first major TV role since Game of Thrones in Sky One’s new comic thriller series Two Weeks to Live.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look clip from the series, which sees Williams’ character Kim Stokes run into trouble when she comes up against a notorious villain (played by Sean Pertwee).

Two Weeks to Live – from Gaby Hull, writer of ITV’s Cheat – sees Williams play “strange young misfit” Kim, who is on the run from murderous gangsters and the police.

Kim has been living with her mother in a rural getaway ever since the mysterious death of her father when she was still a young girl. Having come of age, Kim enters the real world as she attempts to leave behind her life of seclusion, but events quickly take an unusual turn…

The series, also starring Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, Mawaan Rizwan and Taheen Modak, will launch on Sky and NOW TV this autumn.

Though fans of Williams’ Game of Thrones role as Arya Stark might see some similarities between that character and Kim – both are seeking revenge for the deaths of their fathers, after all – the actress previously told RadioTimes.com that Two Weeks to Live is a “very different show”.

“I was very excited to jump into something that was kind of the polar opposite of Game of Thrones,” she said.

“As far as Kim goes, there are definitely similarities between her and Arya Stark, but in terms of being in a contemporary piece… it’s a very different vibe for me.”

Williams also joined fellow Sky original comedy stars Michelle Keegan (of Brassic) and Daniel Mays (Code 404) last night (30th July) for a special RadioTimes.com live Q&A to discuss her new series, which you can watch below.

Sky original comedy Live Q&A RadioTimes.com presents a Sky original comedy live Q&A with Maisie Williams (Two Weeks to Live), Michelle Keegan (Brassic) and Danny Mays (Code 404). Posted by Radio Times on Thursday, July 30, 2020

