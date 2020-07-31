When is Good Girls season 4 released on Netflix? Cast, plot and trailer

Crime comedy drama Good Girls has been renewed for a fourth season on Netflix after the third season was cut short due to lockdown measures and a halt on filming.

The series follows three suburban Michigan mothers who, disaffected, turn to a life of burglary, racketeering and money laundering – and find to their surprise that a life of crime suits them (and that it’s strangely addictive).

Read on for everything you need to know about the Good Girls season four, starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as the central trio of Beth, Ruby and Annie.

When is Good Girls season four on TV?

The fourth season was announced on 15th May 2020, so – all being well – we’ll likely see the return of the show sometime next year.

Good Girls plot and cast

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation), and Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) respectively play Beth, Ruby and Annie, the three suburban mothers at the heart of this dark comedy drama.

Last season, the women were attempting to move on from gang leader Rio’s (supposed) death at Beth’s hands – and the trio began their new criminal enterprise, money printing, but Beth found that both Retta and her younger sister Annie were becoming more reluctant to re-enter the criminal world – and that she became more isolated from them both.

Beth also soon discovered that the sins of her past would come back to haunt her in more ways than one.

*Warning: mild spoilers ahead for season three*

Throughout the third season, Agent Donnegan continued to keep tabs on the women’s movements, and in the abrupt ending to the season (season three was cut short due to lockdown filming restrictions), it was clear she was on the cusp of making her move.

Rio survived (somehow we’re not surprised) and despite Beth aiming a gun at him at the end of season two, the pair were continuing with their will-they-won’t-they, sexually charged banter by the end of season three.

Good Girls season four trailer

There’s no trailer yet for Good Girls season four, but we’ll update this page with any new clips, teasers and trailers.

