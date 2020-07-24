When is After Life season 3 released on Netflix? Cast and latest news

Ricky Gervais has now completed work on the second draft of the script for After Life season three.

Having ended the second season of the dark comedy on an ambiguous note, his character Tony continuing to struggle with copying with his grief even as a new glimmer of hope appeared, Gervais is officially on the way to delivering the third instalment of the hit Netflix series.

Gervais originally confirmed the initial draft had been completed on Twitter on 23rd July, beaming as he clutched the complete script.

So when can we expect season three to arrive on Netflix?

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about After Life season three.

Will there be an After Life season 3 on Netflix?

Yes! Less than two weeks after the second season was released on Netflix, the streaming giant announced they had greenlit a third run.

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it Number 1 again, the nice people at @Netflix have suggested that I get off my fat arse and do another season. This is all your fault. pic.twitter.com/NDD2gGnFXx — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

The rapid recommission is remarkable considering Cindy Holland – VP of Content Acquisition – previously said she and her colleagues usually wait for 28 days until deciding whether a show has reached its targets.

We do know that the script seems to be in good shape, with Gervais posting on Twitter in September to reveal that a second draft was now complete, posing with the script in the same manner as he had after finishing the first draft.

Despite wrapping up previous projects like The Office, Extras and Derek after two series and a special (or pair of specials), Ricky Gervais previously said he would make himself available for a third season of After Life – so long as people demanded it.

Gervais told RadioTimes.com and other press: “For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich, I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog!

“So I would do a third, but it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna just do it. “

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it just to get paid, or because they [Netflix] want another three hours on their platform. It’s got to be that people really want more.

“It’s a really daunting task, a third series… so it’s really got to be wanted.”

After Life season 3 release date: When is it out?

Season two arrived on Netflix roughly 13 months after the show’s debut run, but the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing measures mean we’re likely in for a longer wait before the third season lands.

After Life season two filming began in September 2019 but Gervais was still writing the third season in late September 2020, meaning the show is unlikely to hit a spring release in 2021 as it did the year before.

With TV and film productions now starting to get back underway, a late 2021 debut for After Life 3 seems probable.

After Life season 3 cast: Who is returning?

Natalie Seery

You can expect all of your After Life cast favourites to return for any third season, including…

Ricky Gervais (Tony)

Penelope Wilton (Anne)

Ashley Jensen (Emma)

Tom Basden (Matt)

Tony Way (Lenny)

David Earl (Brian)

Joe Wilkinson (“Postman” Pat)

Mandeep Dhillon (Sandy)

Jo Hartley (June)

Roisin Conaty (Roxy)

Diane Morgan (Kath)

Ethan Lawrence (James)

Supporting characters who could return include Tracy Ann Oberman as the no-nonsense Rebecca, Paul Kaye as the deranged psychiatrist, and Colin Hoult as wannabe showbiz superstar Ken.

Season two also introduced Peter Egan as Paul, owner of the Tambury Gazette and a potential love interest for Anne, another character who could potentially return in future episodes.

Gervais has also said that, even as time moves on, Tony’s late wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) will remain an “integral” part of the series.

“It’s such a rich vein: the wife he’s lost, and all the guilt, and moving on, and her vs. someone else… it’s like, who could compare with this perfect wife?” he said. “She’s never gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all those things.”

It’s unclear if David Bradley would be part of a third season of After Life after his character, Tony’s father Ray, passed away in season two – though there’s definitely the potential for him to reappear in home video footage, a la Lisa.

And, of course, we’re hoping for lots more of Anti as Tony’s dog Brandy!

After Life season 3 trailer

It’s early days in the production of the third season, so obviously there’s no trailer as of yet – the season two trailer (see below) dropped a little over two weeks ahead of the season’s launch, so any teaser for the next season likely won’t be with us till mid-to-late 2021.

