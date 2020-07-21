Derry Girls writer reveals plans for a movie

Fans of Derry Girls may be still waiting on a third series, but creator Lisa McGee is making up for lost time by revealing plans for a film about the Troubles teens.

Speaking on Ray D’Arcy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show yesterday (via Belfast Telegraph), the Channel 4 sitcom’s creator said that she’s beginning to think of ideas for a Derry Girls movie.

“For a while I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head, so after series three I’ll think about that a bit more,” she said. “I’d like to do it and I think the cast would too so that would be the long-term plan.

“We should have been shooting it now but we obviously had to push back,” McGee added of season three. “We are waiting until it’s safe as there’s a lot of stuff to work out.”

The black comedy, which first aired in 2018, follows Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and Michelle’s “wee English” cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they navigate teenage life in ’90s Northern Ireland.

McGee also provided an update on season three and filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The show is quite complicated to film in these circumstances and we want to do it as well as we possibly can,” she said. “We want it to be brilliant so we’re trying to figure a lot of stuff out at the minute but I think we’ll get there.”

The Northern Irish writer, who based Derry Girls on her childhood, teased details about the upcoming series by saying that viewers will see the main characters begin to “grow up a little bit”.

One of the show’s stars Coughlan revealed last month that filming on Derry Girls season three was due to begin around that time, but was delayed by COVID-19.

“Filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we’re all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven’t,” she said on Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast (via Metro.co.uk.)

Back in March, Tommy Tiernan, who plays Erin’s dad Gerry, said season three could be Derry Girls’ last, however McGee quickly dispersed these rumours, telling fans: “Please don’t worry…we are plotting!” With news of a potential film, we now know what she meant!

Derry Girls is available to stream on Netflix (season 1) and All4 (season 1 and 2).