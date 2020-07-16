How to watch the 30 Rock reunion special

After seven years off the air, Liz Lemon is back for a 30 Rock reunion special and she’s bringing the rest of the TGS gang with her.

The hour-long special will see numerous cast members, including Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski and Tracy Morgan, reprise their much-loved roles from the NBC sitcom as part of the network’s 2020-2021 upfront event.

Starring and created by Tina Fey, 30 Rock was a satirical comedy which followed sketch show head writer Liz Lemon as she tried to keep the show’s egotistical stars (Morgan and Krakowski) in check with a bit of help from her interfering sales-driven boss Jack Donaghy (Baldwin).

So put down your night cheese and get ready for 30 Rock to return for a one-off event. Here’s everything you need to know about the comedy’s upcoming special.

How to watch 30 Rock special

The 30 Rock reunion special is set to premiere in the US on Thursday 16th July at 8pm on NBC, with USA Network, SyFy, Bravo, E! and CNBC broadcasting the event the following day.

However, according to Vulture, some of NBC’s local affiliate groups have decided not to air the reunion special due to its promotion of NBC’s new streaming platform Peacock. Local stations owned by Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna and Sinclair Broadcast Group are reportedly choosing not to broadcast the special, which potentially means that half of the US will not be able to watch the one-off programme.

NBC will be uploading the special in full on its website after its broadcast so those in the US unable to watch the event live will be able to catch-up online.

Unfortunately, for TGS fans based in the UK, NBC has not announced whether the special will be shown on a British channel or not, so for now we won’t be able to tune in to watch Liz Lemon through legitimate methods. However, we’ll keep you updated as and when that changes!

What is the 30 Rock special?

Seven years after the Tina Fey-led sitcom ended, 30 Rock is back for an hour-long reunion special to promote channel NBC’s upcoming shows.

With Fey reprising her role as sketch show head writer Liz Lemon, the special will see the TGS gang reunite (albeit remotely) and while NBC has given away few plot points, we do know that the coronavirus pandemic exists in the 30 Rock universe as the trailer shows Liz scaring pedestrians with her personalised face mask.

30 Rock special trailer

NBC released a trailer for the special on Friday 10th July, teasing appearances from Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer.

Who is in the 30 Rock special?

Of course Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is featuring heavily in the hour-long special and judging by the trailer, it doesn’t look as if she’s changed at all – not even the coronavirus can stop her from enjoying “another successful interaction with a man”.

Alec Baldwin is back as the smooth-talking executive Jack Donaghy alongside Tracey Morgan as unpredictable TGS star Tracy Jordan and Jane Krakwoski as the manic Jenna Maroney.

Jack McBrayer is set to appear as NBC page Kenneth Parcell, who appears somewhat dishevelled in the trailer, but there’s no sign of Scott Adsit reprising his role as the pitiful Pete Hornberger or Judah Friedlander returning as hat-wearing Frank Rossitano.

In terms of new characters, from the sneak-peak it looks as though Liz’s adopted daughter Janet will make a brief appearance, but we’re yet to see whether Liz’s husband Criss Chros, played by Westworld and Mrs America’s James Marsden, will feature in the reunion special.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.