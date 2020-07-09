The Wonder Years reboot in the works centring on a Black family
Original series co-creator Neal Marlens and star Fred Savage are both attached, while Big Bang Theory' writer Saladin Patterson will pen the scripts.
American network ABC has reportedly ordered a reboot of the iconic comedy drama series The Wonder Years – with a Black family set to be the focus of the revival.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new version of the show, which originally ran for six seasons between 1988 and 1993, will be executive produced by Empire co-creator Lee Daniels – with scripts from Big Bang Theory’ writer Saladin Patterson.
The reboot will centre on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s – a departure from the original series, which was based on a white middle-class suburban family.
Reports suggest that a mini writers room will be set up for the show once a script for the pilot has been approved, with producers aiming for the show to be ready for the 2021-22 television season.
Neal Marlens, who was a co-creator of the original series, has also come on board as a consultant for the new show, while original star Fred Savage is attached as a producer and director.
The series will join ABC’s current slate of comedies which also includes Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and The Conners and will aim for similar acclaim as that received by the original The Wonder Years – which earned Peabody and Emmy Awards during its run.
