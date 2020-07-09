Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. The Wonder Years reboot in the works centring on a Black family

The Wonder Years reboot in the works centring on a Black family

Original series co-creator Neal Marlens and star Fred Savage are both attached, while Big Bang Theory' writer Saladin Patterson will pen the scripts.

THE WONDER YEARS

American network ABC has reportedly ordered a reboot of the iconic comedy drama series The Wonder Years – with a Black family set to be the focus of the revival.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new version of the show, which originally ran for six seasons between 1988 and 1993, will be executive produced by Empire co-creator Lee Daniels – with scripts from Big Bang Theory’ writer Saladin Patterson.

The reboot will centre on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s –  a departure from the original series, which was based on a white middle-class suburban family.

Reports suggest that a mini writers room will be set up for the show once a script for the pilot has been approved, with producers aiming for the show to be ready for the 2021-22 television season.

Neal Marlens, who was a co-creator of the original series, has also come on board as a consultant for the new show, while  original star Fred Savage is attached as a producer and director.

The series will join ABC’s current slate of comedies which also includes Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and The Conners and will aim for similar acclaim as that received by the original The Wonder Years  – which earned Peabody and Emmy Awards during its run.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Wonder Years

THE WONDER YEARS
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
A selection of craft beers from HonestBrew

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 6 craft beers for £9 with free delivery!

Select your favourites from HonestBrew’s irresistible collection of more than 20 beers

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Dafne Keen Lyra His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials season 2 release date – Cast, plot and cut episode details

Nicole Kidman, star of Nine Perfect Strangers

Nicole Kidman, Luke Evans and cast to quarantine ahead of Nine Perfect Strangers filming

Davina

Davina McCall speaks out on potential Big Brother return

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina axed by Netflix, with season 4 to be the last