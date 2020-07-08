There She Goes’ David Tennant: “A parent never feels we’re getting it right”

“My experience of reading that first script was just how painfully honest it was, you almost felt like you had to look away from the script sometimes,” Tennant told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Speaking about his own experiences of parenting, he continued, “[The show is] obviously about parenting a very unique child, but it’s also just about parenting, and about how hit and miss that is, and how any one of us as a parent never feels that we’re ever getting it right. And that it’s actually quite rare to see the honesty of that written down.

“I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it’s hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters.”

Tennant praised the show’s creators, Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose real-life experiences with their own daughter, born with a chromosomal disorder, form the basis of the show.

“I think obviously this is about a specific experience of parenting, but I think any parent can recognise the honesty of the way that Shaun and Sarah have told their story,” Tennant said. “And that, I think, is the killer for this show. Just how true it is.”

There She Goes returns for a second season on 9th July 2020 at 9:30pm on BBC Two, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

