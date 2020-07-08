Accessibility Links

There She Goes’ David Tennant: “A parent never feels we’re getting it right”

The Good Omens actor criticised how parenting if often "sentimentalised" - while revealing his own "hit and miss" experience of raising kids.

There She Goes series 2 (BBC)

David Tennant has praised BBC comedy There She Goes, in which he plays Simon, for its “painfully honest” portrayal of parent-child relationships.

The Good Omens actor, who in the show plays the father of a severely learning disabled young girl, said that the series resonates with all parents, regardless of whether or not their child is disabled.

“My experience of reading that first script was just how painfully honest it was, you almost felt like you had to look away from the script sometimes,” Tennant told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Speaking about his own experiences of parenting, he continued, “[The show is] obviously about parenting a very unique child, but it’s also just about parenting, and about how hit and miss that is, and how any one of us as a parent never feels that we’re ever getting it right. And that it’s actually quite rare to see the honesty of that written down.

“I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it’s hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters.”

There She Goes series 2 (BBC)
There She Goes series 2 (BBC)

Tennant praised the show’s creators, Shaun Pye and Sarah Crawford, whose real-life experiences with their own daughter, born with a chromosomal disorder, form the basis of the show.

“I think obviously this is about a specific experience of parenting, but I think any parent can recognise the honesty of the way that Shaun and Sarah have told their story,” Tennant said. “And that, I think, is the killer for this show. Just how true it is.”

There She Goes returns for a second season on 9th July 2020 at 9:30pm on BBC Two, starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes.

All about There She Goes

There She Goes series 2 (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
