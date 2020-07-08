Amazon announces The Boys Comic-Con panel and new Amazon Virtual-Con

Amazon has announced that it be hosting four panels at the virtual San Diego Comic Con, which will also streamed on the newly launched Amazon Virtual-Con portal.

Amazon Original’s four panels include The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers, and the remake of Utopia, and will reportedly feature over 30 series cast, creators and crew members.

Meanwhile, the brand-new Amazon Virtual-Con will provide “an exciting, new virtual convention content hub for fans to access and engage with Amazon’s full range of Comic-Con activations”.

Perhaps even more excitingly, it will be available to watch free of charge to all fans, regardless of whether you’re a Amazon Prime Video subscriber, from Thursday 23rd July to Sunday 26th July.

The announcement coincides with today’s earlier release of The Boys season two teaser trailer, which sees the return of cast stars including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, and Anthony Starr as the horrifying Homelander (a creepy Superman allegory).

In the trailer, Homelander appears to be testing out the superhero abilities of his newly discovered son, and by pretty brutal methods – by dropping the child from the top of a building.

Meanwhile Upload, which is returning for an already much-hyped second season, is written by Emmy-winner Greg Daniels and is set in the future, when people can upload their consciousness and enjoy a luxurious afterlife.

The second season was confirmed in May, and fans watching the upcoming virtual San Diego Comic Con panel will no doubt be speculating about the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Nathan (Robbie Amell) and his afterlife customer representative, Nora (Andy Allo) – particularly after that a cliffhanger ending…

Danils said of the recommission, “I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world.”

