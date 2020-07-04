The Baby-Sitters Club star says viewers will “appreciate the diversity” in Netflix reboot

The Baby-Sitters Club star Momona Tamada, who plays Claudia Kishi in the Netflix remake, has expressed hopes that viewers are going to “look up to the show” for its diversity and inclusion.

The bestselling teen book series by Ann M. Martin about a group of friends and baby-sitters is getting a fresh update courtesy of Netflix, featuring a new cast and a fresh modern outlook.

Tamada, who played young Lara Jean in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, now plays the creative Claudia (played by Tricia Joe in the 1995 film of the same name) in the cast.

“Claudia is a super fun and bold girl,” Tamada said. “She loves art and is obsessed with anything related to fashion. She also has a major sweet tooth as well.

“Claudia being an Asian American girl, I think so many people are going to look up to the show and appreciate the diversity that the show includes.”

The young actress also revealed that the series has been given an update, with a focus on issues that are relevant to modern-day life.

“I can’t say too much, but I think it covers lots of modern-day problems that everybody around the world is facing,” she said in an interview with Digital Spy.

“I think this is such a great way for people to see the problem [on screen], and then kind of see how the girls figure out how to solve the problems and also apply that to their real lives as well.”

