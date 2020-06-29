Are Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell really singing in Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga?

Will Ferrell’s spoof has landed on Netflix, with himself and Rachel McAdams starring as an Icelandic pop duo in the Eurovision cast.

While trailers for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga have teased multiple musical performances from Ferrell and McAdams characters, Lars and Sigrit, will the film feature the actual singing voices of the Hollywood A-listers?

Here’s everything we know about whether Ferrell and McAdams are actually singing in the Eurovision film.

Is Will Ferrell really singing in Eurovision Song Contest?

The Anchorman star, who plays Lars in this Eurovision parody, is actually singing in Eurovision Song Contest.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans as Ferrell has previously shown off his musical prowess in 2008 film Step Brothers, on Saturday Night Live and during the 2007 Academy Awards, where he performed a comedic number with Jack Black and John C. Reilly.

Is Rachel McAdams really singing in Eurovision Song Contest?

While Ferrell has lent his own vocals to the Netflix film, McAdams has not, well not exactly.

Swedish singer Molly Sandén provides Sigrid’s singing voice in Eurovision Song Contest. Sandén, who is credited as My Marianne in the film, has actual Eurovision experience – she placed third in the children’s version of the contest in 2006.

According to Netflix, Sandén’s vocals were mixed with McAdams’s own voice for the tracks as their tones worked together.

“If they say so, maybe that’s the truth,” Sandén said. “But I just know that I didn’t really hear [McAdams] in the soundtrack. . .maybe it’s mixed in somewhere.”

Sandén has previously provided the singing voices for the Swedish dubbed versions of Disney film Tangled and High School Musical 2.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Molly said: “It felt like a rematch for 14-year-old Molly, to finally get somewhere in the Eurovision,” said Sandén. “And it’s ironic because I lived in L.A. for almost two years, and my big dream was to be successful in the States. . . to have an opportunity like this. But when I gave up my dream and moved back to Sweden, that’s when I kind of got this call and this opportunity.”

Is Dan Stevens really singing in Eurovision Song Contest?

Dan Stevens, who plays Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov, appears to sing a number in the film – however, despite having sung in the live action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Lemtoy’s vocals are borrowed from Swedish singer Erik Mjönes.

Speaking to Attitude, Stevens confirmed that he was meant to provide the vocals but was prevented from doing so thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All this happened so I’m stuck here, and they stuck with a very talented Swedish baritone.”

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga lands on Netflix on Friday 26th June.