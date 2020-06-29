Where to watch I’m Alan Partridge – your guide to the series

Added to this, Alan’s wife has kicked him out, forcing him to live in the Linton Travel Tavern. Here, Alan manages to annoy the staff and carry on with his eccentric ways. Along for the ride is the loyal but downtrodden Lynn. Alan continues to suggest ideas to get him back on the BBC and nearly gets offered his own show on Irish Television.

As Steve Coogan’s infamous comedic creation, Alan Partridge has become a British institution. Once the cream of the BBC crop, Alan Partridge had it all. Following the cancellation of his show, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Alan has been relegated to presenting on Radio Norwich.

I’m Alan Partridge is made of two seasons. Each consists of six episodes that run for 29 minutes. While season 1 focusses on Alan adjusting to life in the Linton Travel Tavern, season 2 shifts to Alan trying to get his career back on track and (hopefully) finally finish his house.

Things are slightly better in season 2 when Alan finds a new love interest and tries to move into his new house. Alan often gets into awkward situations and manages to annoy his guests, locals, and anyone who comes into contact with him. As I’m Alan Partridge comes to a close, Alan is finally given a shot at redemption, but will he achieve his goal?

Who is in I’m Alan Partridge?

Starring Coogan as the titular Alan Partridge, he’s also joined by Felicity Montagu as the long-suffering Lynn. Simon Greenhall plays the Linton Travel Lodge’s odd job man, Michael. While Alan often struggles to understand Michael’s Geordie accent, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship. Michael returns in season 2 and has swapped his job at the Linton Travel Tavern to work at a local petrol station.

Also appearing in both seasons, Phil Cornwell portrays rival DJ Dave Clifton. Dave frequently mocks Alan’s graveyard shift as he enjoys his prestigious slot with the Breakfast Show. By the time season 2 rolls around, Dave is down on his luck and relegated to the graveyard slot as Alan’s luck improves.

Elsewhere, Amelia Bullmore plays Sonja – Alan’s Ukranian girlfriend. Season 1’s supporting cast is made up of Linton Travel Tavern staff Susan (Barbara Durkin), Sophie (Sally Phillips), and Ben (James Lance). Each grows increasingly frustrated with Alan and blatantly mock him. Guest stars include Julia Davis, David Schneider, Simon Pegg, and Rob Brydon.

Where was I’m Alan Partridge filmed?

Although Alan consistently highlights his Norwich heritage, the Linton Travel Tavern is actually the Hilton Hotel Watford. Other filming locations include Eagle Heights Wildlife Park for the memorable owl sanctuary scene and Blickling Estate for where Alan pretends Bono’s house is.

Season 2 moves away from the Travel Tavern and sees Alan set up shop in a static caravan until his house is finished. As the show continues and Alan tries to claw his way back to the top, BBC Television Centre becomes a big part of the show.

What comes next?

I’m Alan Partridge won two BAFTA Awards, two British Comedy Awards, and was nominated for a Royal Television Society Award. In 2000, the British Film Institute named I’m Alan Partridge as the 38th-best British TV series of all time. The popularity of I’m Alan Partridge led to a renewed interest in the character.

Following I’m Alan Partridge, there was a 2003 mockumentary called Anglian Lives: Alan Partridge. Apart from performing as Alan for his 2008 tour, Coogan put the ham-fisted journalist on hiatus.

There was a comeback for Alan in 2010 in a series of YouTube shorts, a Sky One special called Alan Partridge: Welcome to the Places of My Life in 2012, and a feature film in 2013. Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa premiered to positive reviews and made $9.8 million on a £4 million budget.

Only recently Coogan updated Alan Partridge in his own riff on The One Show. Alan finally gets his foot back in the door, and although This Time with Alan Partridge aired to positive reviews, will there be a second series this time around? Fans will just have to wait and see.