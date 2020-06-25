Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Kristen Bell quits role as mixed-race character in animated series Central Park

Kristen Bell quits role as mixed-race character in animated series Central Park

The Apple TV Plus show will be recasting the voice of Molly.

Kristen Bell voicing Molly Tillerman and Tituss Bergess voicing Cole Tillerman in Central Park

Kristen Bell has announced that she will no longer voice a mixed-race character on the musical animation series Central Park.

Advertisement

Bell played Molly on the Apple TV Plus show, which follows a family living in the New York park who must save it from a land developer, alongside Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.

In an Instagram post, Bell said: “Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege.

“Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right.”

‘I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion,’ she added.

The team behind Central Park have vowed to “do better” in a statement posted by creator Loren Bouchard on Twitter, and announced that Molly will be recast while Bell will take on a new role in the series.

“We profoundly regret that we might have contributed to anyone’s feeling of exclusion or erasure,” the team said.

“We’re committed to creating opportunities for people of colour and Black people in all roles, on all our projects – behind the mic, in the writers room, in production and in post-production.”

Central Park landed on Apple TV Plus in May, with Bob’s Burgers creator Bouchard at the helm with Frozen’s Gad.

The decision made by Bell and the Central Park team comes as Jenny Slate quits her role on Big Mouth, in which she also played the mixed-race character Missy.

Advertisement

Central Park is available to stream on Apple TV Plus. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about central park

Kristen Bell voicing Molly Tillerman and Tituss Bergess voicing Cole Tillerman in Central Park
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Teddy Duvet Set

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get up to 55% off a super-soft teddy duvet set!

Stay cosy all winter long with irresistibly snug bedding from Rapport Home Furnishings

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

BoJack Horseman, Netflix

25 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now

Dwayne Johnson, host of the Global Citizen concert

Dwayne Johnson to host Global Citizen concert – line-up includes Coldplay and Justin Bieber

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)

W1A ep 6 Bonneville

Exclusive There's going to be a very special cameo in the final episode of W1A