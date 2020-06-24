Normal People stars to reunite for special episodes – but only some viewers will be able to watch

The stars and director of Normal People are reuniting for two new specials as part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief, that will revisit Marianne and Connell decades after the events of BBC One’s romantic drama.

Advertisement

Based on a novel by Sally Rooney, the steamy series debuted back in April and proved hugely popular, setting social media ablaze with talk of its heart-wrenching story.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal played the central romance beautifully with direction from Oscar nominee Lenny Abrahamson, all of whom are set to take part in this humorous reunion.

In an interview on RTÉ Radio 1, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis teased the all-new chapters, which sound like they could be some of the most ambitious charity sketches of recent years.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He said: “There’s a beautiful piece called Normal Older People, which is imagining what would have happened to Marianne and Connell 40 years from now. I promise you, these are two very special bits.

“It’s so much better than anything we’ve ever made. I mean I can’t even say all about it because there’s a guest star in it. But it’s really, it’s really beautiful.”

Curtis added: “One of the things about Comic Relief is it just gives opportunities for things to happen that would never happen. I can’t imagine any context in which they would have allowed this little sort of extra special into the world of Normal People.”

Of course, being that these specials will be broadcast on RTÉ, only viewers in Ireland and Northern Ireland will be able to watch them live as they air.

However, given the popularity of Normal People in several other countries around the world, we’d be shocked if they didn’t eventually find their way online…

Advertisement

Normal People is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.