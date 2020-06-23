Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Exclusive: Chicken Run sequel will screen in theatres alongside Netflix release

Exclusive: Chicken Run sequel will screen in theatres alongside Netflix release

The long-awaited sequel will be coming to cinemas, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Aardman Animation's Chicken Run (2000)

They say don’t count your chickens before they’ve hatched, but here’s something you can count on: the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel will be released in cinemas.

Advertisement

Netflix announced earlier today (23rd June) that it will be debuting a follow-up to the popular 2000 Aardman animation on its streaming platform.

The sequel was originally announced back in April 2018, though Netflix’s involvement hadn’t previously been confirmed.

Now, RadioTimes.com can exclusively confirm that, in addition to being available to stream from home, Chicken Run 2 will also be released to cinemas, for what a source is calling an “awards qualifying theatrical release”.

Hopes are high, then, for the sequel, with Aardman apparently angling for awards glory with a theatrical run – great news for fans who were hoping to experience the film on the big screen.

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, the screenwriters of the original film, have returned to write the Chicken Run sequel, which will be helmed by Sam Fell, co-director of Aardman’s 2006 effort Flushed Away.

The movie will pick up on the human-free island where the chickens now live and feature Molly, the daughter of the original film’s leads Rocky and Ginger (played in the first film by Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha) – when a new threat emerges, Ginger is forced to get the chickens back into action.

Chicken run

“We’ve got the perfect story [for the sequel],” said Aardman Animations co-founder (and co-director of the original Chicken Run) Peter Lord. “The relationship with Netflix is kind of perfect as well because they celebrate the filmmaker and are so filmmaker friendly.

“I feel now we can make the Chicken Run sequel we want to, the one we really care about.”

The Chicken Run sequel is currently scheduled to begin production in 2021.

Additional reporting by Patrick Cremona

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Chicken Run

chicken run
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spice Kitchen’s spice kit

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 15% off this award-winning Indian spice kit and recipe book

Discover the perfect Christmas gift for the foodie in your life!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Chicken run

Chicken Run sequel on its way to Netflix 20 years after original film’s release

its shaun the sheep, its shaun the sheep

Shaun the Sheep to make festive BBC One return in 2021

HOMEMADE Director Paolo Sorrentino Cr. Gianni Fiorito/Netflix © 2020

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Kristen Stewart to star in Homemade, Netflix’s collection of lockdown short films

Lucifer (Netflix)

Lucifer officially renewed for “final, final” sixth season