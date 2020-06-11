The Inbetweeners YouTube channel removed due to rights issue, Channel 4 confirms

The Inbetweeners fans were confused and angry to discover the official YouTube channel had been removed amid claims it was taken down due to “offensive” content.

However, Channel 4 have confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the sudden disappearance of the sitcom’s content from the YouTube page was unrelated to any claims about “offence” and simply a rights issue.

“The rights owner of The Inbetweeners (outside the UK) has changed from DRG to Banijay Group,” a spokesperson said. “So the standalone YouTube channel showing The Inbetweeners content has been taken down for the time being.

“The Inbetweeners full episodes are still available on All 4.”

Clips from The Inbetweeners still feature on the E4 YouTube account.

The Inbetweeners aired on E4 from 2008 until 2010, chronicling the lives of four hapless teenage boys muddling through school, friendship and love, with varying degrees of success.

Created by Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, it starred Simon Bird, Blake Harrison, James Buckley and Joe Thomas.

