How to watch The Office (US) – what’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Adapted from the BBC series starring Ricky Gervais, the American version of The Office stars Steve Carell as the boss of Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Like the original, The Office (US) is filmed mockumentary-style with direct-to-camera address from its cast of quirky characters. While some felt the show got off to a rocky start, it quickly forged its own identity with its uniquely satirical, American look at the workplace.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, including how to watch The Office US online.

How to watch The Office US in the UK

You can watch The Office (US) online in the UK, although it’s not currently available on Netflix:

You can access the above platforms through your existing subscription, if you have one, or you could start a free trial with Amazon to stream The Office (US) now.

Alternatively, you can watch The Office US on DVD with a full boxset – buy the complete series.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for the original, here’s how to watch The Office UK.

What is The Office US about?

Under the guise of a documentary and using a single-camera setup, The Office (US) follows Dunder Mifflin branch manager Michael Scott and his employees during day-to-day life at the paper company’s offices. In the first season, the well-intentioned but bumbling boss has to keep up morale amidst downsizing rumours.

Interpersonal relationships, workplace dynamics and changes in the company form the basis of the series’ clever, satirical and observational plot-lines over the course of nine seasons. There are also a number of inter-office romances, including the season-spanning arc of beloved characters Jim and Pam.

How many seasons is The Office US?

The US Office has nine seasons with varying episode numbers and lengths. Most episodes are around half an hour each, though there are several hour-long episodes.

Who is in the cast of The Office US?

Steve Carell had a great 2005: in addition to starring in the first season of The Office as Dunder Mufflin boss Michael Scott, the actor, comedian and Daily Show correspondent also shot to fame as the protagonist of The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Awkward paper salesman Dwight Schrute, who relishes power, is played by Six Feet Under actor Rainn Wilson. Wilson earned three Emmy nominations for his work on The Office.

Dwight’s office rival, the affable and polite Jim Halpern, is played by Jack Ryan’s John Krasinski.

Jim is hopelessly in love with receptionist Pam Beesly, in an Emmy-nominated performance from Jenna Fischer (Blades of Glory).

Angela Kinsey (Haters Back Off) plays uptight accountant Angela Martin.

B.J. Novak was one of the writers and executive producers of the series, and also starred as temp-turned-employee Ryan Howard.

Also a series writer, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) plays customer service rep Kelly Kapoor.

After Steve Carell’s departure, a number of different characters took turns leading Dunder Mifflin, including Deangelo Vickers (Will Ferrell), Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) and Nellie Bertram (Catherine Tate).

Where was The Office (US) filmed?

The series was primarily filmed in California at the Chandler Valley Center Studios. The series’ first season, according to star Jenna Fischer, was filmed in a real office building before moving to a studio for subsequent series.

Where is The Office (US) set?

The Office (US) is set in the real American city of Scranton, in the east-coast state of Pennsylvania. The city received a tourism boost due to the series, which welcomed tourists interested in visiting places from the show.

Why did Steve Carell leave The Office (US)?

Carell was contracted through season seven, after which he decided to leave to pursue other projects.