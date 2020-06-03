BBC One’s upcoming comedy series The Other One follows two young women, both called Catherine Walcott – sisters who had no idea of each other’s existence until their father’s untimely death at a birthday party.

Written by Holly Walsh, the series follows Cathy, a slightly uptight and affluent young woman whose life is completely upended when her father Colin suddenly dies, and she learns that Colin had had a secret second family – and a second daughter, the fun-loving Cat, who also had no idea of Cathy’s existence.

The only thing the pair have in common is DNA and their names (a sneaky ploy on Colin’s part), but both have always wanted a sister…

The series, which first debuted as a pilot back in 2017 before a hiatus, follows the two half-sisters and their respective mothers as they come to terms with Colin’s actions.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Other One…

When is The Other One on TV?

The seven-part series will begin airing on Friday 5th June at 9pm on BBC One, and will air weekly in the same time slot.

The Other One cast: Who appears in the series?

The four female leads who originated the roles for the 2017 pilot epsiode will all be returning, with Ellie White (The Windsors) as Cathy, Lauren Socha (Misfits) as Cat, Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley) as ‘the other woman’ Marilyn, and Rebecca Front (The Thick of It) as Tess making up The Other One cast.

The Other One trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Other One below.

