Brooklyn Nine-Nine donates £100K to National Bail Fund amid US protests

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cast and crew have donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network in light of the death of George Floyd last week.

Co-creator of the police comedy Dan Goor posted on Twitter following 46-year-old’s death in Minneapolis, announcing the show’s donation to the charity, which aims to reform local bail systems in the US and reduce incarceration.

“The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn 99 condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally,” Goor wrote on Twitter.

“Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, who plays Rosa Diaz on the show, also tweeted about George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.

“I’m an actor who plays a detective on TV. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residual from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math,” she wrote alongside a donation receipt of $11,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on 25 May after white police officer Derek Chauvin continued to kneel on his neck while arresting him, despite Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement began across the US and the rest of the world and are still ongoing.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which stars Andy Samberg, Terry Crews and Chelsea Peretti, wrapped up its seventh season in April.