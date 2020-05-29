Robert Lindsay shares My Family outtakes as sitcom returns to BBC One

The coronavirus lockdown may have halted production on TV shows from EastEnders through to Line of Duty, but there’s one silver lining to these delays: My Family – the actual My Family – is coming back to the BBC.

Classic episodes of the sitcom, which aired its last episode way back in 2011, will be broadcast on BBC One on 8pm Fridays (and available anytime on BBC iPlayer). So, to celebrate, Robert Lindsay – who played father and dentist Ben Harper/Johnny Stud – has unveiled a new series of outtakes for fans to enjoy.

The BBC classic sitcom My Family is airing once again! To celebrate take a look at these *brilliant* outtakes featuring a special intro from Robert Lindsay ????#MyFamily is on Fridays on BBC One at 8pm and all series are available on BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/l1v47laGTw — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) May 29, 2020

“Well, here we all are, in our homes, safe and sound… with our family,” Lindsay says while introducing the clip released by Digital Spy.

“What could be better?” he adds sarcastically as music blasts from his children’s room.

“You know, these are tough times for all of us, individuals or as a family. But it’s also a time to embrace the moment, to try and bond with family members, who we haven’t really understood.”

Lindsay is then cut short by loud shouts of “DAAAAAD!” as his son bursts into the room. Cue the clips from the classic, which feature the likes of Zoe Wanamaker (Susan Harper), Gabriel Thomson (Michael Harper), Daniela Denby-Ashe (Janey Harper).

Sadly, the new outtakes don’t feature fan favourite Nick (Kris Marshall), who left the show after its fifth series.

Starting out in 2000, My Family centred on the London Harper family, particularly long-suffering parents Ben and Susan. Overall, the show ran for an imprssive 11 series and 120 episodes (one of only 12 British sitcoms to pass the 100-episode mark).

My Family airs on Fridays on BBC One at 8pm and all series are available on BBC iPlayer.