When is Have I Got News For You back on BBC One?

Have I Got News For You has run for an incredible 59 series now – but none have been quite as remarkable as the most recent run, which for the first time saw the show being filmed remotely, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Series 59 is about to come to a close, having seen the likes of Charlie Brooker, David Tennant and Jo Brand guest present the show from their own homes and Paul Merton and Ian Hislop remotely joined by a host of big name teammates.

Here’s everything we know about the next series so far…

When will Have I Got News For You return?

There is no news of an official date for the show’s return at this stage – but using previous years’ schedules we can take an educated guess at when the first episode might air.

Traditionally, the autumn series of Have I Got News For You airs from October to December, with the first episode normally broadcast in the first or second week of October.

Providing that pattern is repeated again, we’d expect a return on either Friday 2nd October or Friday 9th October – although we’ll keep you updated if we hear anything more concrete.

Will series 60 of Have I Got News For You be filmed remotely?

It’s too early to say at this stage – and it’s likely that even the producers aren’t sure yet, given we have no idea what the coronavirus situation might look like by the time the next series airs.

We’ll provide further updates as the situation gets more clear, but if a return to the studio isn’t possible we’re sure another series of remotely filmed episodes will still go down a treat!

Who will appear in series 60 of Have I Got News For You?

Given that they’ve appeared in all 59 series so far – going back all the way to 1990 – we’d reckon that it’s a pretty safe bet that team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop will return for series 60.

Beyond that, we’d expect to see the usual mix of guest hosts – probably including appearances from regular guests Jo Brand and Alexander Armstrong – and a range of political figures, journalists and comedians as panellists.

