Tuca & Bertie picked up by Adult Swim after Netflix cancellation

It looks like the popular animated comedy will get a second series after all...

Tuca___Bertie_S01E06_2m43s3921f

Animated comedy Tuca & Bertie looks to be getting a second season after all – with Adult Swim having picked up the programme following its Netflix cancelation.

The show ran for one series last year and won a legion of fans, leading to much disappointment when it was not renewed for a second run by the streaming giant.

But as reported by The Wrap, the series will now return in 2021 for ten new episodes in its new home, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong set to return to voice the titular characters.

Lisa Hanawalt, who created the show and previously served as a producer and production designer on  Bojack Horseman, said, “I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation.”

It is not yet clear whether the series will also air in the UK – but it is common practise for E4 to broadcast Adult Swim shows, with Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show among those to have been picked up by Channel 4 in the past.

Last year, Hanawalt announced that she was extremely proud of the show despite its cancellation after one series, tweeting, “Tuca & Bertie is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep.

“Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures.”

Well, now that home looks to have been found – so here’s to several more adventures…

The first series of Tuca & Bertie is available to stream on Netflix – check out our list of the best Netflix series and the best Netflix movies, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tuca & Bertie

Tuca___Bertie_S01E06_2m43s3921f
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
