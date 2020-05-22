John Krasinski sells Some Good News and steps down as host

We’ve got some good news about, well, Some Good News: John Krasinski’s feel-good YouTube series has been picked up by a major network.

Following a massive bidding war, The Office star’s heartwarming show has been sold to US network CBS, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, this comes with some bad news: it’s unclear if the show will now be available to UK viewers, with CBS’ on demand service CBS All Access not available in the country.

Although he’ll continue to serve as producer, Krasinski says he’ll no longer host the show. A new presenter will be announced at a later date. RadioTimes.com has reached out to Krasinski for comment.

“Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!” Krasinski said about the move, according to the publication.

“From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS.”

Krasinski self-financed and self-produced eight weekly episodes of Some Good News, which shares uplifting stories to those stuck at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since the channel launched, Some Good News has garnered more than 2 million subscribers and netted around 70 million views.

According to THR, Krasinski had received calls from networks after airing its very first episode, but was hesitant to sign a deal in order to keep the show free to viewers.

Now the show will be available to US subscribers CBS All Access, costing $5.99 a month with ads and $9.99 a month without ads. However, as Krasinski’s statement indicates, he hopes the move means even more people will see the show.

The actor appeared to end his run presenting SGN on Sunday in an episode featuring stars of The Office and the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. In the instalment, Krasinski said the show would be taking a break and thanked viewers for watching.

“For this episode of SGN,” he said while signing off, “I’m John Krasinski, no longer needing to remind you that no matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world.”

