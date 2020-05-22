Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up for new BBC One lockdown comedy

David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up for new BBC One lockdown comedy

Staged will follow two actors forced to rehearse over video calls

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/05/28: Michael Sheen and David Tennant at the Global TV Premiere of Amazon Original Good Omens at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Good Omens stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen are set to unite in new lockdown comedy Staged for BBC One.

Advertisement

The show will see the two acting greats play actors who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt. The six-part series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.

Alongside Tennant (Doctor Who) and Sheen (Masters of Sex), Staged will also feature Killing Eve’s Nina Sosanya, with more guest stars to be confirmed. Georgia Tennant (Doctor Who star and David Tennant’s wife), Lucy Eaton (Murder Maps) and Swedish TV presenter Anna Lundberg (Micahel Sheen’s partner) will also star.

Following coronavirus social distancing advice, the show will be filmed using a combination of self-shooting and video conferencing technology.

Speaking about the commission, Director BBC content Charlotte Moore said: “It’s so important that the BBC provides moments of humour and light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are.”

The BBC said viewers can expect a show “absurd and humorous in equal measure”, as it “takes on the challenges of creating a drama in lockdown, on stage and off”.

Based on an original idea by comedian Simon Evans and producer Phin Glynn, Staged is penned by Evans and produced by Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. David Tennant and Sheen will serve as executive producers of the series.

Staged will air in June 2020 on BBC One and will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Advertisement

Staged will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Staged

Staged - BBC
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/05/28: Michael Sheen and David Tennant at the Global TV Premiere of Amazon Original Good Omens at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. (Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

David Tennant and Michael Sheen team up for new BBC One lockdown comedy Staged

Doctor Who: Doctors Assemble

Doctor Who: All the Doctors unite – sort of – for new lockdown sketch

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant in Doctor Who (BBC)

Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – the final!