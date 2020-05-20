New unscripted Muppets Now series coming to Disney+ UK in July

A new Muppets show is set to premiere on Disney Plus UK in July.

Advertisement

Fans favourite characters will reunite for Muppets Now, a new unscripted short form series, with Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the gang on 31st July, 2020.

Sign up to Disney Plus to watch Muppets Now with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a year.

The iconic characters will be joined by celeb guests, yet to be announced.

Lights! Music! Muppets! …Unscripted! Get ready to see your favourite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/r1ymAWQKSY — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) May 20, 2020

The series was first announced back at the Disney D23 Expo when the full Disney Plus slate was teased.

The original announcement saw a clip of Kermit the Frog arguing with Joe the Legal Weasel over what they could say.

“You are not authorized to offer a peak, sneak or otherwise,” Joe said. “I know how you frogs are, you’re always looking to leap into the next big thing.”

“I’d love to tell you more, but Joe The Legal Weasel is right behind me. Gulp,” Kermit said.

The last Muppets series was a revival on ABC in the US that lasted one season and was met with mixed reviews, but the new show follows a different format – unscripted – so expect plenty of mayhem.

You can sign up to Disney Plus UK for a year for £59.99 (£5.99 a month).

Advertisement

If you can’t wait and you’re looking for something to watch now we have our best shows on Disney Plus UK guide or our list of the best movies on Disney Plus.