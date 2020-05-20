Accessibility Links

Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb says another special will happen and hints at potential movie

The Mick Shipman actor says "it's a question of when, not if" when it comes to more Gavin & Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb has said that he’s “more or less certain” that the sitcom will be back on our screens in some form “sooner or later”.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 72-year-old said that although it’s “virtually impossible” for a whole series to be filmed due to the cast’s busy schedules, he thinks there will be another special.

“After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more,” Lamb said.

“The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved have very active careers,” he continued. “But I imagine there will be another special. It won’t be any time soon though, that’s for sure as it has to be written first.”

“I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it’s a question of when not if.”

Larry Lamb in the Gavin and Stacey 2019 Christmas Special
Larry Lamb in the Gavin and Stacey 2019 Christmas Special

The actor, who plays Gavin’s calm and collected dad Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy, also floated the idea of Gavin & Stacey movie.

“I’ve always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin and Stacey movie, but that’s just my idea,” he said.

“James and Ruth are big enough to carry a movie now. But as an actor, you’re often the last to know.”

The former EastEnders star appeared in all three series of Gavin and Stacey from 2007 t0 2010 as well as the 2019 Christmas special which drew in over 17 million viewers.

Lamb isn’t the only cast member who would love to return to Pam and Mick’s Billericay home – his on-screen wife Alison Steadman told RadioTimes.com this week that she would “run to Cardiff” to be involved in another Gavin and Stacey special.

Comment: A perfect Hollywood ending for Gavin & Stacey? I’d rather have ambiguity on the small screen

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

All about Gavin & Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
