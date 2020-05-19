How to watch the Gavin & Stacey quiz hosted by Alison Steadman

Gavin & Stacey fans rejoice! Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman, who plays Gavin’s mum Pam, will be hosting a virtual quiz full of questions for the show’s eggheads.

The quiz, which is being held to raise funds for Marie Curie UK, will see Steadman read out a variety of Gavin & Stacey-themed questions on Thursday evening via the charity’s Facebook page.

Marie Curie, which provides care and support for those suffering with terminal illnesses, has been organising a number of different-themed quizzes, with tonight’s Nostalgia quiz (Tuesday 19th May) being hosted by Basil Brush.

When is the Gavin and Stacey Marie Curie Quiz?

Fans of the BBC sitcom will be able to tune in to the quiz on the Marie Curie UK Facebook page at 8.15pm on Thursday 21st May.

Marie Curie UK ask quizzers to donate £5 or however much you can afford to take part during the quiz or by texting NURSE to 70544.

Who is Alison Steadman?

Alison Steadman OBE is an English actor, best known for starring in The Singing Detective, ITV’s Fat Friends, Pride and Prejudice and of course, Gavin & Stacey.

In Gavin & Stacey, Steadman played Pam Shipman – the ditsy, cheerful and overprotective mother of Gavin. She appeared in every episode of the series, including the 2008 and 2019 Christmas specials.

Steadman recently told Radio Times that she would love to be involved in any future episodes of the hit sitcom after the 2019 Christmas special amassed 17 million viewers in total.

Addressing rumours of another special, she said: “I don’t take any notice of rumours, but there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”

What other Marie Curie quizzes are happening?

While Basil Brush is hosting a Nostalgia Quiz tonight at 7pm and Alison Steadman on Thursday, there are two quizzes the following week which may interest Harry Potter and Downton fans.

On Tuesday 26th May, Andy Day is hosting Andy’s Tall, Big, Huge, Family Quiz at 4pm, while on Thursday 28th May, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton are bringing you Mr Carson and Professor Umbridge’s Ultimate Pub Quiz.

Marie Curie UK’s Gavin and Stacey Quiz will star at 8:15pm on Thursday 21st May on the charity’s Facebook page.