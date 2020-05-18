Accessibility Links

Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman is definitely keen to do another special

You can't stop Pam from getting involved in all the drama...

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2019 - Programme Name: Gavin and Stacey - TX: n/a - Episode: Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Pam shipman (ALISON STEADMAN) - (C) GS TV Productions Ltd - Photographer: Tom Jackson

Alison Steadman has made it clear that she would love to be involved in any future episodes of the hit BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

The series returned after a long absence last Christmas for a special festive instalment, which drew in a whopping 17 million people in total.

The warm reaction to the show’s return sparked rumours that another special or even a full fourth series could be on the cards, although co-creator Ruth Jones has repeatedly stressed there are no such plans in place right now.

Steadman plays Pam Shipman in the sitcom, Gavin’s mother who loves her “little prince” and is prone to the odd dramatic outburst.

Speaking to Radio Times, she addressed the rumours of another Gavin & Stacey special on the horizon.

“I don’t take any notice of rumours,” Steadman said. “But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”

Reflecting on the success of the Christmas reunion, she added: “All these years I’ve been watching telly on Christmas Day, and there I was in the highlight of the evening. I felt very proud.”

Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas special went down a treat with fans and critics, but left everyone wanting more with a shocking cliffhanger ending.

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Read the full interview with Alison Steadman in this week’s issue of Radio Times, out now.

All about Gavin & Stacey

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
