Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Rick and Morty season 4 is arriving on Netflix next month

Rick and Morty season 4 is arriving on Netflix next month

It's time to get schwifty.

Rick and Morty season 4

Netflix has announced that the fourth season of Rick and Morty will land on Tuesday 16th June, having aired on E4 earlier this month.

Advertisement

The sci-fi animation has gained a cult following, and the show centres around the inter-dimensional adventures of mad scientist, Rick, and his well-meaning grandson, Morty (both characters voiced by the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland).

Alongside Roiland, the regular voice cast includes Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth, Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer.

The new season also features a star-studded line-up of guest stars, including the likes of Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill and Paul Giamatti.

Fans of the show have had to wait two years for the fourth season, but co-creator Dan Harmon has assured fans that the “ridiculous” hiatus won’t be repeated.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Rick and Morty

Rickandmorty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

BoJack Horseman, Netflix

25 of the best comedies on Netflix to watch now

Justin Roiland's Rick Sanchez in Rick and Morty (C4)

Did Rick and Morty really just destroy its biggest story threads?

The Wilds

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Rick and Morty: Never Ricking Morty

Rick and Morty’s midseason premiere includes a surprise coronavirus reference