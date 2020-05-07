Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. After Life season 3 confirmed by Ricky Gervais after second series’ Netflix success

After Life season 3 confirmed by Ricky Gervais after second series’ Netflix success

More Netflix shows from The Office creator could be on the way after signing a multi-year deal with the streaming giant.

Ricky Gervais – After Life

Ricky Gervais has revealed Netflix comedy After Life will return for a third season.

Advertisement

Although most of the comedian’s other shows have lasted for two seasons (The Office, Extras), Gervais confirmed on Twitter After Life would return as “so many of you watched [it] so quickly”.

That’s not all. Alongside the After Life renewal, Gervais has also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will see the writer and actor develop new scripted projects for the streaming platform, as well as stand-up specials.

Speaking before the announcement, Gervais opened up about to RadioTimes.com and other press why he’d be tempted to continue After Life.

“For the first time ever, I would do a series three, because the world’s so rich,” he said. “I love the characters, I love all the actors in it, I love my character, I love the town, I love the themes… I love the dog!”

“So I would do a third, but it’s got to be a real demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna just do it.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it just to get paid, or because they [Netflix] want another three hours on their platform. It’s got to be that people really want more.

“It’s a really daunting task, a third series… so it’s really got to be wanted.”

Like the first season, After Life’s second run was centred on the fictitious town of Tambury, and the life of local news journalist Tony (Gervais) – a man grieving for his late wife.

Alongside Gervais, the show stars David Bradley (the Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones) as Tony’s father, alongside Ashley Jensen (Extras) who plays Tony’s father’s nurse.

The cast also includes Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Tom Basden (Plebs).

Advertisement

After Life season two is available to watch on Netflix now. Check out our best Netflix TV shows for inspiration on what to watch next. 

Tags

All about After Life

Ricky Gervais
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Family and pet photoshoot

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a pet portrait photography session for just £25!

Expert photographers will capture pictures you’ll treasure forever

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

itvjh

Coronation Street producer admits Toyah Battersby has been underused – but promises more screen time

After Life

After Life The second series of Ricky Gervais's Netflix comedy-drama has a release date

David Bradley in After Life

Exclusive Ricky Gervais reveals why his shows have short lifespans: “The exciting thing is starting again”