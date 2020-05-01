Will there be a Friday Night Dinner season 7 on Channel 4?

Friday Night Dinner’s sixth series wrapped up with Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) and Adam (Simon Bird) introducing their “females” to parents Jackie (Tamsin Greig) and Martin (Paul Ritter)… with predictably disastrous results.

But is Channel 4 planning another serving of the popular sitcom? Here’s everything you know to know about the future of Friday Night Dinner.

Will there be a Friday Night Dinner season 7?

There’s been no official word as yet from Channel 4, but the good news is that series creator Robert Popper – who also writes all episodes of Friday Night Dinner – is open to the idea of another series.

Series star Simon Bird had suggested that the sixth series was “probably the end” of the show – but Popper told RadioTimes.com: “That’s news to me! Simon said it feels like it could be the last one. Well, I’ve no plans to end it now.”

Popper continued: “You know, whenever you make a TV series, you always think, ‘Well, that’s probably our lot’ – you never really know. But obviously, the show has now become successful, which is lovely.

“So you’d like to think they’d do it again. I think they [Channel 4] would. But it’s also down to me, if I want to do it again. So I always have to think: do I want to do it again or not?”

“I love writing it. So who knows? I haven’t got a thought like ‘I want to end it’.”

Friday Night Dinner season 7 release date

From its second series in 2012 onwards, Friday Night Dinner has aired a new batch of six episodes every two years – usually in spring or summertime.

If a seventh series is green-lit, then, expect to pay the Goodmans another visit in spring/summer 2022 – that is unless the current hiatus in TV production caused by the coronavirus pandemic has a knock-on effect which leads to the show filming later than usual.

Friday Night Dinner season 7 trailer

At this early stage, there’s obviously no teaser for the yet-to-be-official Friday Night Dinner season seven.

However, if you want an indication of when we can expect a first look, the series six trailer (see below) dropped on 10th March 2020, around two-and-a-half weeks before new episodes launched on Channel 4.

Friday Night Dinner season 7 cast

If a seventh series does go ahead, you can of course expect Tamsin Greig (Jackie), Paul Ritter (Martin), Simon Bird (Adam) and Tom Rosenthal (Jonny) to return, alongside Mark Heap as oddball neighbour Jim with his dog Milson.

Fingers crossed we see more of Tracy Ann Oberman as “Auntie” Val too.

Channel 4

Unfortunately, we’ve seen the last of both Grandma and Horrible Grandma – the latter character (played by Rosalind Knight) was killed off in Friday Night Dinner’s sixth series, while the former had to be quietly written out of the show after actress Frances Cuka passed away in real life.

“She was absolutely fantastic, and loads of fun, and brilliant,” Robert Popper told RadioTimes.com. “She added a real sparkle whenever she was in an episode.

“And people loved her. They really liked her. So that was really sad [when she passed away].”

