Exclusive: Watch a first-look trailer for Dun Breedin’, a new drama filmed entirely in lockdown

The trailer for a brand new online series filmed and produced during lockdown has been released exclusively to RadioTimes.com.

Dun Breedin’ is created by Benidorm star Julie Graham, following a group of women who have bonded through difficult life experiences and are now going through the menopause together.

The comedy-drama series is set in Brighton and promises to give a brutally honest depiction of the menopause, with an all-star cast attached.

Tamzin Outhwaite and EastEnders co-stars Tracy-Ann Oberman and Alison Newman, Coronation Street’s Angela Griffin and Denise Welch are all set to star, with creator Julie Graham also making an appearance.

Obeying all of the latest rules and regulations regarding social distancing, they have all filmed their roles from home using the family members they live with as their crew.

Graham explained, “The idea came from our producer Andrew Green. I’d been developing the series with his company and he saw this lockdown as potential to do something ground breaking under these strange circumstances we all find ourselves in.

“Rather than wait for normal service to resume, why not seize the moment to be creative. It was very positive and everyone jumped at the opportunity. The thing that amazed me was, all the actors I approached to be part of this immediately said yes! Their enthusiasm for the project was overwhelming and so inspiring!”

She continued: “The actual belt and braces of filming within the restrictions of our own homes and gardens has been challenging but great fun and incredibly satisfying to be honest. We’ve had to be very inventive and utilise what we have, involving everyone in the household. All hands on deck!

“I think some have been shocked at how time consuming it is, how detailed, how frustrating at times but everyone has risen to the occasion and I’m so proud of all them and incredibly grateful to have such a brilliant team of creative people bringing this project to life. I couldn’t have asked for more from them all.

“Making television requires extraordinary collaboration and expertise so I’m not sure this will be transformative in the long run but I hope it will inspire anyone who wants to write, produce or direct their own vision not to be constrained by an industry which can feel very out of reach sometimes. If we can inspire anyone to do the same then that would be incredible.”

Dun Breedin’ will be comprised of 12 episodes, each running to 10-minutes long, that will premiere on YouTube.

The first episode will land on Thursday 30th April, after which there will be two episodes per week, debuting on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

