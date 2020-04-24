Accessibility Links

Apple TV orders new series from Anchorman’s Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd

The eight-part limited series is based on a podcast about an unhinged psychiatrist

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Hollywood heavyweights Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd will reunite for dark comedy The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+.

Apple has ordered eight episodes of the limited series, which is based on a podcast of the same name.

Directed by comedian Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, The Big Sick), the series will follow Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz, played by Ferrell.

Inspired by true events, the duo’s doctor-patient relationship takes an unhealthy turn as Ike starts to slowly take over Marty’s life – he moves into his Hamptons home and usurps Marty of his family business.

The project was announced in February, with Ferrell and Rudd attached but no channel or streaming service committed to it, until now.

The Apple TV+ series is the first project Ferrell and Rudd will have worked on together since Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in 2013.

Ferrell is best known as the star of blockbusters Elf, Step Brothers and Daddy’s Home as well as the Anchorman franchise.

Although Rudd is now the Marvel superhero Ant-Man, he previously appeared in Friends, Clueless, Knocked Up and This is 40.

The Shrink Next Door’s airdate has not yet been confirmed.

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

All about Anchorman: the Legend of Ron Burgundy

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
