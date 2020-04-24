20 Simpsons questions for your home pub quiz

Virtual quizzes are the new craze as we all search for new ways to entertain ourselves in lockdown, with many of us using Zoom, Google Hangouts, Houseparty or another app to pit our wits against friends and family.

But if you’re struggling to come up with challenging quiz questions, RadioTimes.com has got you covered, with a vast range of questions on various different topics.

Here’s 20 questions (and answers) for a Simpsons Pub Quiz, all about Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie and their neighbours in Springfield – and they’re challenging enough that even a brainbox like Lisa might struggle!

Questions

In what year did the first episode of The Simpsons air? What’s the name of the Simpsons’ pet dog? Which cartoon inspired The Itchy & Scratchy Show? What’s Marge’s natural hair colour? Who composed The Simpsons’ theme tune? What’s Homer’s job? How many cats have the Simpsons had? Name the three types of Duff Beer that are served by the same pipe in season 4 episode 16 Duffless What’s Marge’s maiden name? Who did Matt Groening voice? How many children to Apu and Manjula have? What’s Mr Burns’ catchphrase? Which Simpsons kid starred in the short Playdate with Destiny? What’s Bart’s full name? Which real-life dictator shares his surname with Milhouse’s mother? What’s the name of the retirement home where Homer’s father, Abraham Simpson, lives? Which member of the Simpsons family is a vegetarian? What are Marge’s twin sisters called? How many times has Krusty the Clown been married? Which Springfield resident often appears as the Devil?

Answers

