20 Simpsons questions for your home pub quiz

Questions
- In what year did the first episode of The Simpsons air?
- What’s the name of the Simpsons’ pet dog?
- Which cartoon inspired The Itchy & Scratchy Show?
- What’s Marge’s natural hair colour?
- Who composed The Simpsons’ theme tune?
- What’s Homer’s job?
- How many cats have the Simpsons had?
- Name the three types of Duff Beer that are served by the same pipe in season 4 episode 16 Duffless
- What’s Marge’s maiden name?
- Who did Matt Groening voice?
- How many children to Apu and Manjula have?
- What’s Mr Burns’ catchphrase?
- Which Simpsons kid starred in the short Playdate with Destiny?
- What’s Bart’s full name?
- Which real-life dictator shares his surname with Milhouse’s mother?
- What’s the name of the retirement home where Homer’s father, Abraham Simpson, lives?
- Which member of the Simpsons family is a vegetarian?
- What are Marge’s twin sisters called?
- How many times has Krusty the Clown been married?
- Which Springfield resident often appears as the Devil?
Answers
- 1989
- Santa’s Little Helper
- Tom and Jerry
- Grey
- Danny Elfman
- Nuclear Safety Inspector
- Five, though Snowball V is often referred to as the new and improved Snowball II
- Duff, Duff Lite and Duff Dry
- Himself
- Bouvier
- Eight
- Excellent!
- Maggie Simpson
- Bartholomew JoJo Simpson
- Benito Mussolini
- Springfield Retirement Castle
- Lisa Simpson
- Patty and Selma
- Fifteen
- Ned Flanders
