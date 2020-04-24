Frasier revival is “still in the works”, confirms star

Accessibility Links

Frasier's Peri Gilpin on a reunion: "There is definitely talk about it"

FRASIER --

Frasier may be back for a one-off special, according to Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle on the sitcom.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the actress said that a Frasier reunion could be possible. “There is a lot of talk about it. I do think there’s something going on, but I don’t know exactly what it is or whether it will actually happen.”

“But it’s in the works,” she continued. “Do you know what I mean? That sounds like a big tease but I’m being teased too here!”

Peri Gilpin now stars in web series Old Guy. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Peri Gilpin now stars in web series Old Guy. Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The sitcom’s main cast reunited, 16 years after the show finished, to raise money for The Actors Fund, which provides workers within the entertainment industry with financial support.

Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Dan Butler joined Peri via Zoom on Stars In The House – a charity web stream – to raise money for the actors’ charity.

“It was great to see them. We see each other regularly but not always…I don’t know the last time we were all together,” Peri added. “Of course John’s not there and that’s awful, but it was good and for a really good cause.”

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin, died in 2018 aged 77.

In November 2019, Kelsey Grammar confirmed that reboot is “ready to go” and could air this summer.

Tags

All about Frasier

FRASIER -- "High Holidays" Episode 11 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
