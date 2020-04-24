Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Watch Dawn French bring back the Vicar of Dibley for Big Night In

Watch Dawn French bring back the Vicar of Dibley for Big Night In

Reverend Geraldine Granger delivered a video sermon during the charity event

Credit: BBC

Dawn French reprised her Vicar of Dibley role during Comic Relief and Children in Need’s Big Night In last night.

Advertisement

Speaking to us “from the vicarage”, a dog-collar wearing French delivered a parish update as Reverend Geraldine Granger for the BBC One charity evening.

The vicar began the sketch by correcting a few misprints in the parish newsletter: “I meant to congratulate Julie Barker and Lucy Clackett on having babies, not rabies.”

She then moved onto her sermon, in which she mentioned that the first parish council meeting took place via Zoom, and delivered a heartfelt message.

“Life goes on, and this will pass,” she said. “We shouldn’t dwell too much on the sadness but try and think about all the happiness.”

She said that it’s the happy moments of her time in Dibley that she likes to remember in times like this: “dancing with Darcy Bussell, eating four Christmas lunches, joining an idiot and a simpleton in holy matrimony and of course, that puddle.”

The Vicar of Dibley ran on BBC One from 1994 until 1998, with Dawn French returning as the vicar for various Comic Relief skits in recent years.

Big Night In raised over £27 million for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Advertisement

The Big Night In is available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Vicar of Dibley

The Vicar of Dibley
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
HonestBrew Christmas case

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 20% off HonestBrew Christmas cases

Take advantage of this cracking offer and discover the perfect gift for a craft beer lover!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Credit: BBC

Catherine Tate and David Tennant perform Lauren Cooper sketch for Big Night In

Screenshot 2020-04-24 10.47.53

Peter Kay returned for Big Night In with a lockdown edition of Amarillo

Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin in Doctor Who on BBC One

Watch Doctor Who stars give a heartfelt special message on BBC’s Big Night In

The Big Night In presenters

The 10 best moments of BBC One’s Big Night In