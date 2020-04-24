Brooklyn 99’s eighth series could include a Coronavirus storyline

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s creator Dan Goor has said that the cop comedy’s writing team are working out how to include the Covid-19 pandemic in season eight.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Goor said that although there’s value in escaping the chaotic coronavirus reality, the writers do not want the show to be ignorant of its impact on frontline workers.

“I don’t think anybody wants us to, nor do we want to, have our characters toiling away in the depths of the pandemic,” he said. “But the question is how they have been affected by the virus and the pandemic as New York City residents and as first responders in New York City.”

“How do we keep the show funny? How do we do that while still making them of this world and of their world? It’s challenging,” he continued.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Andy Samberg-led sitcom, follows a team of detectives and police officers, who work in Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct in New York.

Although only six episodes of the police comedy’s seventh series have aired in the UK so far, the series concluded this week in the US. The sixth series landed on Netflix in full at the end of March.

The comedy’s writers are currently working remotely from home on the upcoming eighth series.

Despite its light-hearted nature, the award-winning comedy has previously explored plot lines related to the #MeToo movement and racial profiling.

“However we do it, we will try make sure the show is still funny and the characters are who they are,” Goor added. “Even in an ‘issues’ episode, we try to do it in the most Brooklyn Nine-Nine-y way we can do it.”

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays at 9pm on E4. Seasons 1-6 are currently on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.