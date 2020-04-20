Ricky Gervais says After Life season 2 “might resonate even more” in challenging times

This Friday (24th April), Ricky Gervais returns as grieving widower Tony in season two of his acclaimed Netflix series After Life and the writer/star thinks the show’s themes “might resonate even more” with audiences during these trying times.

Advertisement

The new episodes continue the story of Gervais’s character, a writer for a small local paper, as he struggles to cope with the loss of his beloved wife Lisa (Kerry Godliman) and keeps a watchful eye over his ailing father Ray (David Bradley).

“I think there’s always the time for reflecting on family, and the elderly, and all the things that matter in life – safety, and comfort, and health,” Gervais told RadioTimes.com and other press. “I don’t think there’s ever a bad time to do that, it’s just that we usually take [those things] for granted.

“[The show is] not about now, but I think it might resonate even more.”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

He added: “I hope people are in the right frame of mind to enjoy it, and maybe it’ll make them feel a bit better. But it’s still entertainment. It’s not life-changing, it’s not a lecture – it’s still a sitcom, it’s just about a very, very important issue.”

The BAFTA winner also joked that After Life’s return might prove especially welcome since audiences are desperate “for some good programmes”. “I think they’re tired of watching telly and it’s people on Zoom talking to each other!” he laughed. “They want a high-budget thing, whatever it’s about!”

The first six episodes of After Life, which landed on Netflix in March 2019, ended on a positive note with Tony appearing to find some solace in the company of his father’s nurse, Emma (Ashley Jensen) – but Gervais suggested that it won’t be plain sailing for his character as the show goes on.

“People thought that he was ‘better’ at the end of [season] one,” he said. “Why? Because someone asked him out on a date and made him feel better for a minute?

“Is he ‘over’ depression? Is he ‘over’ his mental illness, his anxiety, his grief? No, he’s not. He’s just trying different ways to cope with it. It’s up and down, like life.”

Advertisement

After Life season 2 launches on Netflix on 24th April – check out what else is on with our TV Guide