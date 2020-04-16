Accessibility Links

New ‘interactive special’ of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to land in May

Ellie Kemper’s Kimmy will face down Jon Hamm's Reverend in an interactive Netflix special guest-starring Daniel Radcliffe

Jane Krakowski, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix

The long-awaited interactive special of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be available to watch on-demand on Netflix on Tuesday 12th May.

The special, titled Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will see Jon Hamm reprise his role as Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the man who held Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) captive in his doomsday cult for over a decade.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will also guest star, playing a character called “Frederick”.

In a teaser for the special released on Netflix’s ‘See What’s Next’ Twitter account, we see a determined Kimmy face down the incarcerated Reverend, formerly of Savior Rick’s Spooky Church of the Scary Apocalypse.

Following on from the pioneering Bandersnatch, the episode will utilise Netflix’s interactive technology and allow viewers to pick the characters’ choices, which each lead a differing story path.

Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski and Carol Kane will all reprise their roles in the comedy-drama special.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend will air on Netflix on Tuesday 12th May. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jack McBrayer, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski in 30 Rock
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
