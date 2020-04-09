Ricky Gervais returns in first After Life season 2 trailer

The first trailer for Netflix’s After Life season 2 has landed and the dog is back. We repeat: the dog is back.

Advertisement

The sneak peek of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy’s second run sees a return to the fictitious town of Tambury, and the life of local news journalist Tony (Gervais) – a man grieving for his late wife.

Despite the first series finishing with the suicidal Tony finding the will to live, the teaser reveals he is to receive a blow in upcoming episodes, when his paper, The Tambury Gazette, threatens to close.

There is one thing, however, that could lift his and the town’s spirits: a local Am-Dram show.

(Warning: contains very strong language)

“I was blown away by the reaction to season one. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it!” Gervais said.

“It’s been truly heart-warming to see how the show has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional level. I can’t wait for everyone to see season 2 where hope is everything”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The new series consists of six episodes and will see the return of David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones) as Tony’s father, alongside Ashley Jensen (Extras) who plays Tony’s father’s nurse.

The cast also includes Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Tom Basden (Plebs).

Advertisement

After Life season two will be available to watch on Netflix from 24th April 2020. Check out our best Netflix TV shows for inspiration on what to watch next.