When will Schitt’s Creek season six air on Netflix UK?

Viewers can check in to the Rosebud Motel for the final time as Johnny and Moira Rose, plus their two grown up children David and Alexis, end this popular Canadian series.

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Schitt’s Creek on Netflix in the UK?

In the UK, the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will launch on Thursday 14th May 2020 on Netflix.

Season six has already aired in America and Canada on Pop TV and CBS, starting in January and ending in April 2020.

Is there a trailer for Schitt’s Creek season 6?

Yes! You can watch it below:

What has happened in Schitt’s Creek so far?

Created by American Pie star Eugene Levy (who plays dad Johnny) and his real life son Dan (who plays David), the series is about the filthy-rich Rose family and what happens when their business manager steals all their money.

The family were forced to move to the small town of Schitt’s Creek, which Johnny bought for his son David as a hilarious joke in 1991, thanks to its name that can’t be said without a snigger.

But the joke doesn’t seem so funny when the once wealthy family have to move in to a couple of rickety old rooms at the local motel.

At the end of series five David announced his engagement to Patrick, family friend and receptionist Stevie overcame her fears to perform in Moira’s production of Cabaret, Alexis was planning to leave for the Galapagos Islands with boyfriend Ted and Moira was left crying in the closet as her film was shelved.

Who will be in the final series?

Creator and writer Eugene Levy plays dad Johnny Rose, alongside eccentric mum Moira, played by Catherine O’Hara (Beetlejuice, Best in Show). Dan Levy is son David, while his spoilt sister Alexis is played by Annie Murphy.