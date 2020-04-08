Accessibility Links

Schitt’s Creek star explains why last episode “doesn’t feel final”

Dan Levy talked about the comedy's emotional last episode and what's next for the Rose family **CONTAINS SPOILERS**

Schitt's Creek

Schitt’s Creek may have come to an emotional close on Tuesday night, but star and co-creator Dan Levy doesn’t think it feels “final”.

The final episode, titled Happy Ending, saw David (Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) finally tie the knot in a drama-filled, tear-jerker of a ceremony before the rest of the Rose family moved on to pastures new.

Speaking about the finale on EW‘s On Set podcast, Levy said: “The great thing about these characters and where we leave them is that we don’t know as an audience what’s going to happen to them, but we know it’s going to be fine.

“That, to me, is a great thing because I don’t want to know everything about these characters. When I leave a show, I want to think about what’s going on and the lives that they’re going to lead, and leave some things unsaid so that it doesn’t feel final.

“It feels like now’s the time that we get to go away from experiencing this, but they’re going to keep living.”

As well as Patrick and David’s nuptials, the finale saw Alexis (Annie Murphy) go off to New York, Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Johnny (Eugene Levy) relocate to LA and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) staying behind to manage the original Rosebud Motel – and continue to hang out with Patrick and David all the time, we hope.

Levy, went on to compare the bittersweet episode to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag: “[Fleabag] was one of the most brilliant ends to a season… when she looks at the camera and tells it to go away.

“That’s all you want from a series finale: This is the time where you guys can walk away and have everything else exist in private… or until I get an idea to go back and retell some stories.”

Here’s hoping the idea comes soon!

Schitt’s Creek season six is yet to air on Netflix in the UK, where the previous five seasons are currently available to watch. Just like seasons 1-5, the sixth season is likely to land on the streamer in October.

In the meantime, you can check out our round-up of the best Netflix TV series. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

