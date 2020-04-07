Fleabag stage production coming to Amazon to raise funds for charity

If you didn’t get a chance to see Fleabag on stage (and who could blame you, tickets sold out in minutes as soon as its limited 2019 West End run was announced), you’re in luck *wiggles eyebrows directly at camera*.

Advertisement

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has announced the play will be available to stream for free to raise funds for “the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community.”

It’s currently on Soho Theatre On Demand in the UK and Ireland, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 10th April for two weeks. You can pre-order on Amazon and, if you’re a hardore fan, even buy Fleabag season 1 and 2 on DVD.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The money raised from the 48-hour downloads will be split amongst different charities, including NHS Charities Together, The National Emergencies Trust and Acting for Others.

Some of the proceeds will also go to support freelancers working in the theatre industry who have been affected by the lockdown.

Waller-Bridge said in a statement: “I hope this filmed performance of FLEABAG can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times.

“Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.

“All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate.

“Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity! Px”

Advertisement

The stage production of Fleabag is currently available via Soho Theatre On Demand and will be on Amazon Prime Video as of 10th April. Fleabag is also available to buy on DVD.