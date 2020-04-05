Gavin and Stacey fans rejoice as classic episodes return to BBC One

The first episode of beloved sitcom Gavin and Stacey aired on BBC One last night and fans couldn’t get enough.

The series is one of several classic BBC shows that will be replayed by the broadcaster to help lift spirits during this difficult and strange time.

Gavin and Stacey became a trending topic on Twitter as people voiced their excitement to see the series back on TV, reuniting with its iconic characters and taking a nostalgic trip back to better days.

Can we all just agree that #GavinandStacey is genuinely the best programme created — Amy ⋆ (@_amyhorslen) April 4, 2020

#GavinandStacey Seriously the best comedy of all time. Every single character is amazing. Like catching up with old friends, very comforting viewing in these very troubling times! X — bambi sis (@bambisis1) April 4, 2020

I love that they’re replaying #GavinandStacey A great way to up the nation ❤️ — Nadine Erskine blm (@NadineErskine) April 4, 2020

So happy to see #gavinandstacey on the tele, just what we all need to get cheered up pic.twitter.com/Hx9BqkShFI — Jam Maranghi (@ALjames294) April 4, 2020

Buzzing that #GavinAndStacey was on BBC – whenever I feel a bit down, I watch Gavin and Stacey and it just makes me smile… I’ve seen it probably 300+ times (no exaggeration!) — Craig ???? (@TheNameIsCraig) April 4, 2020

Some fans were also taken by the novelty of certain things that were normal at the time but wouldn’t be allowed today, such as smoking in nightclubs or leaving the house for non-essential purposes…

Wanna feel old? Smoking in clubs was still very much on when #GavinandStacey was first shown. Also an iconic look. pic.twitter.com/gyFb4hVL2h — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) April 4, 2020

After lockdown I am finding my Gavin #gavinandstacey — Kelly Jackson (@Kelly_Jackson88) April 4, 2020

Of course, while revisiting the first series is a lot of fun, it won’t be enough to satisfy fan demands for brand new episodes and a resolution to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger from the recent Christmas special.

The festive episode was a huge success that broke ratings records with more than 17 million people tuning in, but a follow-up is still yet to be confirmed by creators Ruth Jones and James Corden.

#GavinandStacey was trending and my heart stopped bc i thought we were getting season 4 pic.twitter.com/s9f2jDVoPt — hannah (@professorhuIk) April 4, 2020

#GavinandStacey tonight was my personal favourite! PLEASE MAKE SEASON 4 — Izzy (@Izzy_mckeeve) April 4, 2020

Just saying, but @JKCorden & Ruth Jones have all the time in the world currently to write a new series ????????‍♀️ #GavinandStacey — Lenny1985 (@lenny0205) April 5, 2020

Gavin and Stacey airs Saturdays on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer, find out what else is on with our TV guide