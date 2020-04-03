Outnumbered is back on BBC One after schedule shake-up

While many of our favourite shows have been forced to stop production it gives us the perfect excuse to revisit some of the classics.

The BBC is repeating some of its best loved comedies to keep us entertained, including Outnumbered, the story of middle-class parents driven up the wall by their three young children in their own home.

The show is popular for its realistic depiction of family life, achieved in part by the fact that the show is semi-improvised and creators Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin were determined to avoid the tired cliches that crop up with children’s roles on telly.

Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis are perfectly cast as exhausted mum and dad Sue and Pete, trying to keep all the plates spinning day in, day out.

The show ran for five series and ended with a Christmas special in 2016, although there are rumours it will return.

The BBC is repeating series four on Saturday nights, following a re-run of the first series of Gavin & Stacey.

Outnumbered is on BBC One, Saturday nights at 8.45pm, following Gavin & Stacey. For more TV inspiration check out our TV Guide.