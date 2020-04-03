Gavin & Stacey is back on BBC One!

The BBC has decided to cheer us all up during these strange times, by repeating some of its best-loved comedies.

Advertisement

After attracting a whopping 17.1 million viewers for its Christmas Day special, it was a no-brainer to bring back Gavin & Stacey to liven up our Saturday nights. In fact, we’d say it was a tidy decision.

The repeats will go back to the very beginning of series one, when Stacey and Nessa travel from Barry Island to London to meet Gavin and Smithy for the first time.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Stacey and Gav are instantly smitten while their friends are repulsed by each other… but still end up in a compromising position in a hotel bathroom. This was also the first time we met Pam, Mick, Uncle Bryn and Gwen, so it’s going to be a well lush trip down memory lane.

The series, created by stars Ruth Jones and James Corden, left us with a cliffhanger ending last Christmas, after a special episode that aired to universal acclaim. There is no official word yet on another series or special, but Matthew Horne and Joanne Page, who play Gavin and Stacey, have revealed they would love to do more.

The BBC will also be repeating family sitcom Outnumbered and Peter Kay’s Car Share to keep our spirits up.

Advertisement

Gavin & Stacey airs Saturday nights at 8.15pm on BBC One. For more viewing inspiration check out our TV Guide.