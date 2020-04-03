Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Comedy
  5. Gavin & Stacey is back on BBC One!

Gavin & Stacey is back on BBC One!

It's just a repeat, but it's still tidy.

Gavin & Stacey series one

The BBC has decided to cheer us all up during these strange times, by repeating some of its best-loved comedies.

Advertisement

After attracting a whopping 17.1 million viewers for its Christmas Day special, it was a no-brainer to bring back Gavin & Stacey to liven up our Saturday nights. In fact, we’d say it was a tidy decision.

The repeats will go back to the very beginning of series one, when Stacey and Nessa travel from Barry Island to London to meet Gavin and Smithy for the first time.

Stacey and Gav are instantly smitten while their friends are repulsed by each other… but still end up in a compromising position in a hotel bathroom. This was also the first time we met Pam, Mick, Uncle Bryn and Gwen, so it’s going to be a well lush trip down memory lane.

The series, created by stars Ruth Jones and James Corden, left us with a cliffhanger ending last Christmas, after a special episode that aired to universal acclaim. There is no official word yet on another series or special, but Matthew Horne and Joanne Page, who play Gavin and Stacey, have revealed they would love to do more.

The BBC will also be repeating family sitcom Outnumbered and Peter Kay’s Car Share to keep our spirits up.

Advertisement

Gavin & Stacey airs Saturday nights at 8.15pm on BBC One. For more viewing inspiration check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Gavin & Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
4 Luxury Cotton 500GSM Bath Sheets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxury towels worth £79.99 for just £14.99, plus P&P!

Enjoy indulgent bathing with this set of jumbo Egyptian cotton bath sheets

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

Ruth Jones on possibility of more Gavin & Stacey: “There’s something nice about leaving it hanging in the air”

Gavin & Stacey cast

Gavin & Stacey stars would “love to do more” after Christmas special: “They can’t leave it like that!”

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

Oh! Gavin and Stacey is the most-watched Christmas TV of the decade

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019

What does Gavin and Stacey’s huge cliffhanger mean for the future of the series?