Zach Braff and Donald Faison have launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have launched a new podcast. On it, they will discuss the beloved sitcom episode by episode as they rewatch along with fans.

The podcast, titled Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, is the latest to emerge following the success of Office Ladies, which sees Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey rewatch and discuss The Office.

It is produced by iHeartMedia, joining its current line-up of podcasts which already includes Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy Podcast and Wellscast with Wells Adams.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Braff said, “It’s almost like DVD commentary, we’ll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes.”

Faison added, “We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing.

“This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”

The first episode includes discussion of how the sitcom first came into being, with Braff explaining the story behind his audition for the now iconic part of J.D.

Talking about the first table read after he got the part, Braff said, “I was very nervous. Donald had worked a bunch already.

“I had some small things, but this was my big break. I walked in and [Faison] turned around and gave me the biggest smile and just came towards me, gave me a hug. It was really just so warm and inviting and we’ve been hugging ever since.”

Fan watchalongs have become increasingly common during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with various TV fandoms organising an assortment of events to keep viewers happy during the lockdown.

The podcast is available on all the usual places, including Spotify and Apple podcasts.