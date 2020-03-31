BritBox announces a brand new slate of Channel 4 content
A raft of comedy and drama shows from Channel 4 will be joining the streaming service in April
Streamer BritBox has announced a number of beloved Channel 4 programmes will be arriving on the ad-free service next month.
The lineup of shows includes classic comedies like The Inbetweeners, Peep Show and Father Ted, as well as a number of dramatic offerings including The Accident, Misfits and Deadwater Fell.
Over a thousand hours of Channel 4 content will be added to BritBox in the next three years as part of a deal between Channel 4, BBC and ITV.
This includes brand new shows, which will begin appearing on the streaming service one month after the final episode airs on terrestrial television.
In addition, a Film4 curated service featuring classic British movies will also join the BritBox lineup later this year.
Here’s a full list of the complete Channel 4 box sets landing on BritBox in April…
The Inbetweeners
Peep Show
Spaced
Friday Night Dinner
This Way Up
Father Ted
Crashing
Chewing Gum
Brass Eye
Back
No Offence
The Accident
Married at First Sight
The Virtues
Toast of London
Black Books
Raised by Wolves
Nathan Barley
Year of the Rabbit
My Mad Fat Diary
Ackley Bridge
Smack the Pony
Stath Lets Flats
GameFace
Misfits
Deadwater Fell
Kiri
BritBox is available for £5.99 per month